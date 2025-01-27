Pioneering Journalist Thulasi Bhaskaran Passes Away at 77
Thulasi Bhaskaran, a veteran journalist from Nedumangadu, passed away at 77. She began her career with Deshabhimani and became its first female news editor. Retired in 2008, she wrote two books and served at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple. Her husband, C Bhaskaran, was a political figure.
In a profound loss to the journalism world, senior journalist Thulasi Bhaskaran passed away at the age of 77 following a brief illness, family sources confirmed on Monday.
Originating from Nedumangadu, Bhaskaran launched her journalistic journey at Deshabhimani and shattered glass ceilings by becoming its first female news editor. She continued to influence even after retirement, penning books and translations.
Besides her contributions to media, she was a part of the administrative panel of the revered Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple. The late CPI(M) leader, C Bhaskaran, was her husband. She leaves behind son Dinesh Bhaskar, while her other son, Manesh Bhaskaran, predeceased her.
(With inputs from agencies.)
