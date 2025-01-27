Left Menu

Maha Kumbh Mela: A Celestial View from Space

The world's largest religious gathering, Maha Kumbh Mela, was captured in stunning images from the International Space Station (ISS). NASA astronaut Don Pettit shared these images, revealing the illuminated banks of the Ganga. The photos highlight the event's magnitude, underscoring its global fascination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 27-01-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 19:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The International Space Station (ISS) has provided a unique perspective on the Maha Kumbh Mela, the world's largest religious gathering, with images shared by NASA astronaut Don Pettit.

Captured on Sunday, these images depict the illuminated banks of the Ganga and the vast assembly of devotees, offering a majestic view of the event.

Pettit's images demonstrate the sheer scale of the Maha Kumbh, continuing to captivate people globally, as highlighted in an official statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

