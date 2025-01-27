Maha Kumbh Mela: A Celestial View from Space

The International Space Station (ISS) has provided a unique perspective on the Maha Kumbh Mela, the world's largest religious gathering, with images shared by NASA astronaut Don Pettit.

Captured on Sunday, these images depict the illuminated banks of the Ganga and the vast assembly of devotees, offering a majestic view of the event.

Pettit's images demonstrate the sheer scale of the Maha Kumbh, continuing to captivate people globally, as highlighted in an official statement.

