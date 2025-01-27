Left Menu

Showcasing India's Tribal Art at Singapore Event

A special exhibition celebrating India's tribal art was held at the Republic Day event in Singapore. Organized by TRIFED, it marked the first showcase of such products in Singapore, promoting heritage globally. The event highlighted cultural ties and economic cooperation between India and Singapore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 27-01-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 20:06 IST
Showcasing India's Tribal Art at Singapore Event
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

A vibrant exhibition of India's tribal art and craft was the highlight of the Republic Day celebrations in Singapore, hosted by the Indian High Commission on Monday.

This event marks the inaugural showcase of these unique products in Singapore, orchestrated by the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (TRIFED) to promote India's rich tribal heritage on the global stage.

The exhibition featured items from India's "One District One Product" initiative, with High Commissioner Dr. Shilpak Ambule emphasizing the importance of preserving Indian arts and crafts through such displays and promoting them worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025