Showcasing India's Tribal Art at Singapore Event
A special exhibition celebrating India's tribal art was held at the Republic Day event in Singapore. Organized by TRIFED, it marked the first showcase of such products in Singapore, promoting heritage globally. The event highlighted cultural ties and economic cooperation between India and Singapore.
A vibrant exhibition of India's tribal art and craft was the highlight of the Republic Day celebrations in Singapore, hosted by the Indian High Commission on Monday.
This event marks the inaugural showcase of these unique products in Singapore, orchestrated by the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (TRIFED) to promote India's rich tribal heritage on the global stage.
The exhibition featured items from India's "One District One Product" initiative, with High Commissioner Dr. Shilpak Ambule emphasizing the importance of preserving Indian arts and crafts through such displays and promoting them worldwide.
