Wandering Predator: Bengal Tiger's Unexpected Journey Through Junglemahal

A Royal Bengal Tiger from Jharkhand has been spotted in West Bengal's Junglemahal region. The tiger is being closely monitored by the forest department. Despite shifting its location frequently, it has shown no aggression. Public awareness campaigns have been initiated to ensure safety.

Updated: 27-01-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 21:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  India
  • India

A Royal Bengal Tiger recently journeyed from Jharkhand into the Junglemahal region of West Bengal, captivating local authorities and residents alike.

Initially entering the area on January 12, the tiger was observed moving between the Dalma forest range and the Junglemahal's dense forests, specifically within the districts of Jhargram, Purulia, and Bankura. Chief Conservator of Forests, S. Kulandaivel, confirmed the feline's current presence based on fresh tracks.

The forest department's response involves widespread monitoring through pugmarks and camera surveillance, ensuring the tiger remains undisturbed. Public advisories have been issued to local residents and tourists, urging caution near forested areas. The rich habitat and available prey in Junglemahal continue to support the tiger's transient stay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

