Poetry as a Beacon of Patriotism and Unity
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha urged poets and literary figures in Jammu and Kashmir to use their art to promote patriotism, unity, and social responsibility. The call was made during the Rashtriya Kavi Sammelan, a three-day poetry festival celebrating India's 76th Republic Day at the Abhinav Theatre.
- Country:
- India
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha of Jammu and Kashmir has urged poets and literary figures to harness their art to foster patriotism and unity within society. He emphasized poetry's role as a medium with social responsibility, capable of raising awareness about socioeconomic issues and promoting harmony.
Sinha addressed the gathering at the inauguration of the Rashtriya Kavi Sammelan, held in Hindi, Dogri, and Urdu, at the Abhinav Theatre. Organized by the J&K Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages, the event is part of the 76th Republic Day celebrations.
The Lt Governor highlighted the historic transformation taking place in Jammu Kashmir and called for a collective commitment to inclusive development. The event showcased performances from renowned poets and emerging talent, who captivated the audience with their recitations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
