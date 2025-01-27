Left Menu

Poetry as a Beacon of Patriotism and Unity

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha urged poets and literary figures in Jammu and Kashmir to use their art to promote patriotism, unity, and social responsibility. The call was made during the Rashtriya Kavi Sammelan, a three-day poetry festival celebrating India's 76th Republic Day at the Abhinav Theatre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-01-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 21:44 IST
Poetry as a Beacon of Patriotism and Unity
  • Country:
  • India

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha of Jammu and Kashmir has urged poets and literary figures to harness their art to foster patriotism and unity within society. He emphasized poetry's role as a medium with social responsibility, capable of raising awareness about socioeconomic issues and promoting harmony.

Sinha addressed the gathering at the inauguration of the Rashtriya Kavi Sammelan, held in Hindi, Dogri, and Urdu, at the Abhinav Theatre. Organized by the J&K Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages, the event is part of the 76th Republic Day celebrations.

The Lt Governor highlighted the historic transformation taking place in Jammu Kashmir and called for a collective commitment to inclusive development. The event showcased performances from renowned poets and emerging talent, who captivated the audience with their recitations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025