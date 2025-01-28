Jeremy Allen White to Headline Netflix's 'Enigma Variations'

Actor Jeremy Allen White is in talks to lead the cast of a new Netflix limited series adapted from Andre Aciman's novel 'Enigma Variations', according to industry sources cited by Variety.

The series, directed by Oliver Hermanus, is currently in development with Amanda Kate Shuman as the writer and executive producer, along with White.

White, who will portray the central character Paul, explores the enigmatic nature of love that shapes his life from his childhood in southern Italy to his adult years in New England and New York, as detailed in the official series description.

Paul's journey represents a perpetual search for identity and understanding, driven by love and desire. The narrative challenges the conventions of romantic attachments and self-discovery, creating an intricate portrait of a man in conflict with his own emotions.

Jeremy Allen White's recent accolades include a Golden Globe and an Emmy for his work, showcasing his growing reputation in the industry, despite his absence from the Golden Globes ceremony this year.

