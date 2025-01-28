Continuity in Sculpture: Hariprasad's New Exhibition

S.D. Hariprasad, a celebrated name in sculpture, has unveiled his latest solo exhibition, 'Shapes of the Continuity,' at the Kalakriti Art Gallery in Hyderabad.

The showcase features a remarkable array of stone sculptures that intertwine traditional techniques with machine precision, challenging artistic norms while staying true to India's cultural legacy.

The exhibition underscores Hariprasad's evolution, as the blend of new technology and heritage crafts offers novel insights into the eternal flow of existence, inviting viewers to contemplate their place in the universe.

(With inputs from agencies.)