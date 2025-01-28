Milind Soman Leads Charge at Hiranandani Thane Half Marathon

Mumbai, January 28, 2025: The House of Hiranandani has announced that celebrity fitness advocate Milind Soman will headline the upcoming 11th Hiranandani Thane Half Marathon, scheduled for February 9th at Hiranandani Estate, Thane. This event is anticipated to draw over 14,500 runners eager to participate in the race.

The marathon will feature three running categories: the strenuous Half Marathon (21.1 km), the refreshing Green Run (10 km), and a family-friendly run (4 km). Notable routes include Hiranandani Estate, Brahmand, Pokhran Road, and Upvan Lake, offering a diverse running experience.

Sign-ups for the marathon are now live, ending on February 2nd. House of Hiranandani continues its real estate success story by integrating community spirit with its Tomorrow Matters initiative, supporting fitness and environmental consciousness through events like the Hiranandani Thane Half Marathon.

(With inputs from agencies.)