Milind Soman Leads Charge at Hiranandani Thane Half Marathon

The 11th Hiranandani Thane Half Marathon will occur on February 9th with Milind Soman as the face of the event. The marathon expects over 14,500 participants across three race categories and aims to promote fitness and environmental awareness. Registration ends on February 2nd.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-01-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 16:20 IST
Mumbai, January 28, 2025: The House of Hiranandani has announced that celebrity fitness advocate Milind Soman will headline the upcoming 11th Hiranandani Thane Half Marathon, scheduled for February 9th at Hiranandani Estate, Thane. This event is anticipated to draw over 14,500 runners eager to participate in the race.

The marathon will feature three running categories: the strenuous Half Marathon (21.1 km), the refreshing Green Run (10 km), and a family-friendly run (4 km). Notable routes include Hiranandani Estate, Brahmand, Pokhran Road, and Upvan Lake, offering a diverse running experience.

Sign-ups for the marathon are now live, ending on February 2nd. House of Hiranandani continues its real estate success story by integrating community spirit with its Tomorrow Matters initiative, supporting fitness and environmental consciousness through events like the Hiranandani Thane Half Marathon.

