Kriti Sanon Joins Aanand L Rai's 'Tere Ishk Mein'

Actor Kriti Sanon has joined the cast of Aanand L Rai's upcoming film 'Tere Ishk Mein' alongside Dhanush. This marks her first collaboration with Rai and the third one between Dhanush and Rai. The film is set to release in November 2025 and promises an intense love story.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 17:59 IST
Actor Kriti Sanon has officially joined the cast of Aanand L Rai's highly anticipated film 'Tere Ishk Mein'. Co-starring alongside acclaimed actor Dhanush, Sanon will portray the character of Mukti, with Dhanush playing Shankar.

'Tere Ishk Mein' marks the third collaboration between Dhanush and director Rai, following the successes of 'Raanjhanaa' and 'Atrangi Re'. The film is slated to hit theaters on November 28, 2025, promising audiences an intense love story set to captivate the nation.

Expressing her excitement on social media, Sanon revealed her enthusiasm for working with director Aanand L Rai and music maestro AR Rahman. She described the project as a significant milestone in her wish list, eagerly anticipating the collaboration with Dhanush.

