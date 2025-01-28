Kriti Sanon Joins Aanand L Rai's 'Tere Ishk Mein'

Actor Kriti Sanon has officially joined the cast of Aanand L Rai's highly anticipated film 'Tere Ishk Mein'. Co-starring alongside acclaimed actor Dhanush, Sanon will portray the character of Mukti, with Dhanush playing Shankar.

'Tere Ishk Mein' marks the third collaboration between Dhanush and director Rai, following the successes of 'Raanjhanaa' and 'Atrangi Re'. The film is slated to hit theaters on November 28, 2025, promising audiences an intense love story set to captivate the nation.

Expressing her excitement on social media, Sanon revealed her enthusiasm for working with director Aanand L Rai and music maestro AR Rahman. She described the project as a significant milestone in her wish list, eagerly anticipating the collaboration with Dhanush.

