Uttarakhand National Games: Celebrating Heritage, Culture, and Sustainability

The 38th National Games kicked off in Uttarakhand, showcasing the state's rich religious heritage and biodiversity. The opening ceremony was a colorful spectacle, setting the stage for about 10,000 athletes competing across 32 disciplines.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, inaugurated the Games at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, which was packed with 25,000 spectators despite the chilly weather.

Hosting these Games holds a special significance as Uttarakhand celebrates its 25th year. The event's theme, 'Green Games,' encourages eco-friendly practices, promoting sustainability among individuals and organizations.

