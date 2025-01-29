Left Menu

Celestial Triveni Yog Elevates Maha Kumbh's Mauni Amavasya

The 'Amrit Snan' at the Maha Kumbh during Mauni Amavasya is set to attract numerous pilgrims in Prayagraj, enhanced by the rare Triveni Yog. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has extended his greetings to the saints and devotees. The alignment is believed to offer significant spiritual benefits.

Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 29-01-2025 00:20 IST
Massive crowds are expected to gather for the 'Amrit Snan' during Mauni Amavasya at the Maha Kumbh, with an extraordinary Triveni Yog marking the sacred occasion. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his warmest greetings to the congregation of saints, seers, and devotees.

In a post on X, Adityanath addressed the assembled individuals in Prayagraj, emphasizing the spiritual enrichment from the 'Amrit Snan'. He conveyed blessings from Maa Ganga and Lord Bhaskar, urging national unity, particularly significant under the rare Triveni Yog, a celestial event occurring after 144 years.

The Triveni Yog, likened to the mythological Samudra Manthan Yog due to a unique planetary alignment, is ongoing until February 8. This significant astronomical event involves Jupiter, Mercury, the sun, and moon aligning in Capricorn, believed to bestow immense spiritual virtues and liberation.

