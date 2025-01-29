Chaos at Maha Kumbh: Stampede Before Sacred Amrit Snan

A stampede erupted at the Maha Kumbh on Wednesday, raising concerns just before the revered Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya. The event draws an estimated 10 crore pilgrims, with the number of casualties yet to be determined.

The Amrit Snan marks a critical ritual in the Maha Kumbh, especially notable this year due to the occurrence of the Triveni Yog, a rare celestial event happening for the first time in 144 years.

This celestial alignment enhances the spiritual magnitude of the day, potentially contributing to the massive turnout of pilgrims.

(With inputs from agencies.)