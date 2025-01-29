Left Menu

Chaos at Maha Kumbh: Stampede Before Sacred Amrit Snan

A stampede occurred at the Maha Kumbh ahead of the significant Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya, potentially involving casualties. The ceremony attracts millions of pilgrims, heightened this year by the rare celestial 'Triveni Yog' alignment seen after 144 years, increasing its spiritual importance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 29-01-2025 04:42 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 04:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A stampede erupted at the Maha Kumbh on Wednesday, raising concerns just before the revered Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya. The event draws an estimated 10 crore pilgrims, with the number of casualties yet to be determined.

The Amrit Snan marks a critical ritual in the Maha Kumbh, especially notable this year due to the occurrence of the Triveni Yog, a rare celestial event happening for the first time in 144 years.

This celestial alignment enhances the spiritual magnitude of the day, potentially contributing to the massive turnout of pilgrims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

