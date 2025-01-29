Crisis Management at Maha Kumbh: Modi Steps In
Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in crisis management following a stampede at the Maha Kumbh, coordinating with Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The incident, occurring during the Mauni Amavasya holy bath, led to multiple casualties and prompted the suspension of traditional rituals as officials worked to ensure safety.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi swiftly responded to a stampede-like incident at the Maha Kumbh, which reportedly resulted in multiple casualties. The mishap occurred during the revered Mauni Amavasya, attracting millions of pilgrims to the holy site at Sangam.
In the aftermath, Modi held two conversations with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to review the situation and stress the need for immediate support measures. Official sources confirmed Modi's active monitoring of the crisis as efforts were made to maintain safety and order at the festival.
The Akharas responded by canceling their traditional 'Amrit Snan' rite for Mauni Amavasya, although many devotees still proceeded with their rituals at various ghats. Authorities are aiming to manage the vast crowd while ensuring the safety of attendees.
