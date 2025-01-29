Left Menu

Tragedy at Sangam: Stampede Casts Shadow Over Maha Kumbh

A stampede at the Maha Kumbh in the Sangam area claimed several lives and injured many pilgrims as they gathered for the sacred Mauni Amavasya bathing ritual. The Uttar Pradesh government is yet to confirm casualty numbers, while Prime Minister Modi extended condolences and urged for safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 29-01-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 14:33 IST
Akhara members gather at Triveni Sangam to take 'Amrit snan'. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj’s Sangam area has resulted in multiple casualties and numerous injuries, as millions of pilgrims thronged to perform the holy ritual on Mauni Amavasya.

The Uttar Pradesh government remains silent on the precise count of deaths and injuries, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the affected families, labeling the incident as deeply saddening. At a subsequent rally, Modi pledged government support to assist the victims and emphasized the necessity for more effective crowd control measures at such significant gatherings.

Authorities are investigating how some devotees managed to breach barriers, leading to the chaos. Meanwhile, leaders of religious akharas agreed to delay their traditional dips to alleviate crowd pressure, prioritizing the safety of pilgrims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

