Ras Al Khaimah's Ambitious Bid to Attract Indian Tourists
In 2024, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority welcomed 25,493 Indian travelers and expects 30% growth this year, thanks to initiatives like complimentary visas for Indian MICE and wedding events. The initiative includes free visas for groups booking a minimum two-night stay and aims at increased arrivals.
Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) welcomed a substantial increase in Indian visitors in 2024, with 25,493 tourists from India, and anticipates a 30% growth in 2025.
To facilitate this growth, RAKTDA introduced a series of initiatives, including complimentary visas for MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) and wedding events for Indian groups. This strategic move is designed to bolster Ras Al Khaimah's allure as a wedding and corporate destination.
Chief factors contributing to this robust performance include the launch of new hotels and resorts, enhanced international connectivity, and over 2,200 market engagements across 70 cities. RAKTDA aims to further elevate Ras Al Khaimah's profile as a premier global attraction in the coming years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
