Left Menu

Ras Al Khaimah's Ambitious Bid to Attract Indian Tourists

In 2024, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority welcomed 25,493 Indian travelers and expects 30% growth this year, thanks to initiatives like complimentary visas for Indian MICE and wedding events. The initiative includes free visas for groups booking a minimum two-night stay and aims at increased arrivals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-01-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 15:55 IST
Ras Al Khaimah's Ambitious Bid to Attract Indian Tourists
Overtourism Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) welcomed a substantial increase in Indian visitors in 2024, with 25,493 tourists from India, and anticipates a 30% growth in 2025.

To facilitate this growth, RAKTDA introduced a series of initiatives, including complimentary visas for MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) and wedding events for Indian groups. This strategic move is designed to bolster Ras Al Khaimah's allure as a wedding and corporate destination.

Chief factors contributing to this robust performance include the launch of new hotels and resorts, enhanced international connectivity, and over 2,200 market engagements across 70 cities. RAKTDA aims to further elevate Ras Al Khaimah's profile as a premier global attraction in the coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025