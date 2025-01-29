Left Menu

Tragedy at Maha Kumbh Mela: CM Siddaramaiah Urges Caution

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed sorrow over a deadly stampede at Uttar Pradesh's Maha Kumbh Mela. He urged Kannadigas to remain safe and assured support for their wellbeing, amid reports of injuries from the state in the crowded event where several lives were lost.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-01-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 16:56 IST
Tragedy at Maha Kumbh Mela: CM Siddaramaiah Urges Caution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over a tragic stampede that unfolded at the prestigious Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries.

Addressing the situation, Siddaramaiah urged pilgrims from Karnataka to exercise caution, emphasizing safety amid reports that some Kannadigas were among those harmed. The stampede took place as overwhelming crowds vied for space near the Sangam area in Prayagraj, marking the Mauni Amavasya holy dip.

In his statement, Siddaramaiah conveyed condolences to the bereaved families and extended prayers for the deceased souls. He reassured that state officials are actively ensuring the safe return of those from Karnataka attending the event and committed to supporting the injured during their recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025