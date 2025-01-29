Tragedy at Maha Kumbh Mela: CM Siddaramaiah Urges Caution
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed sorrow over a deadly stampede at Uttar Pradesh's Maha Kumbh Mela. He urged Kannadigas to remain safe and assured support for their wellbeing, amid reports of injuries from the state in the crowded event where several lives were lost.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over a tragic stampede that unfolded at the prestigious Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries.
Addressing the situation, Siddaramaiah urged pilgrims from Karnataka to exercise caution, emphasizing safety amid reports that some Kannadigas were among those harmed. The stampede took place as overwhelming crowds vied for space near the Sangam area in Prayagraj, marking the Mauni Amavasya holy dip.
In his statement, Siddaramaiah conveyed condolences to the bereaved families and extended prayers for the deceased souls. He reassured that state officials are actively ensuring the safe return of those from Karnataka attending the event and committed to supporting the injured during their recovery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
