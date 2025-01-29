Amidst Devotion and Tragedy: The Resumption of Amrit Snan
The traditional Amrit Snan bathing ritual, disrupted by a stampede at the Maha Kumbh, was resumed under heightened precautions. Led by Mahant Ravindra Puri, a procession marked by a subdued grandeur proceeded to the Sangam. Authorities emphasized cautious participation amid the tragic stampede aftermath.
- Country:
- India
Amidst heightened safety measures, the traditional Amrit Snan ritual at the Maha Kumbh resumed after a fatal stampede paused activities. Led by Mahant Ravindra Puri, head of the Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad, akharas walked solemnly towards the Sangam to complete this sacred tradition.
With a toned-down spectacle, the procession began at 2:30 PM, navigating the aftermath of the tragedy with caution. Mahant Puri extended gratitude to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the deft management amid challenging circumstances, while calling for a probe into the incident, labeling it a conspiracy.
As flowers rained down from helicopters, spiritual leaders including Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Maharaj highlighted the global significance of the gathering. Despite the unfortunate incident, pilgrims were advised to maintain patience in continuing their sacred practices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
