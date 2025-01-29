Left Menu

Ravi Varman Joins Elite ASC Circle

Ravi Varman, a National Award-winning cinematographer, has joined the American Society of Cinematographers (ASC), becoming the second Indian to do so after Santosh Sivan. Known for his work with prominent Indian filmmakers, Varman expressed gratitude for this prestigious opportunity.

Ravi Varman Joins Elite ASC Circle
cinematographer
  • Country:
  • India

National Award-winning cinematographer Ravi Varman has joined the American Society of Cinematographers (ASC), marking a significant milestone in his illustrious career. He becomes the second Indian cinematographer to achieve this honor, following in the footsteps of Santosh Sivan.

Varman, renowned for his collaborations with directors like Mani Ratnam and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, expressed deep gratitude to the ASC board. 'It gives me great joy and pride to be included in a platform where the world's leading cinematographers are members,' Varman stated.

The ASC, founded in 1919, aims to advance cinematography and bring together global talents. Varman, who joined the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) in 2024, boasts a diverse filmography spanning over 25 years in multiple languages, including internationally acclaimed titles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

