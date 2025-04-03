Paras Defence and MicroCon Ink Pact to Transform India's Drone Camera Market
Paras Defence has partnered with MicroCon Vision from Israel for advanced drone camera technology. The collaboration will position Paras Defence as a key supplier in India, enhancing surveillance capabilities at lower costs. The Indian drone market is expected to grow significantly by 2029, benefiting from this alliance.
In a significant development for India's defence sector, Paras Defence and Space Technologies has entered into an initial agreement with Israeli firms Controp and MicroCon Vision to supply advanced drone camera technology.
This partnership propels Paras Defence to the forefront as a leading supplier of drone technology within India. The initiative emphasizes high indigenous content, aligning with national goals of self-reliance and cost reduction.
With the Indian drone market projected to surge by 17% by 2029, this collaboration is timely, providing enhanced surveillance capabilities through AI-powered analytics and thermal vision technologies. The strategic alliance promises to lower costs and boost operational efficiency, according to key executives.
