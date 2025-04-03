Left Menu

Paras Defence and MicroCon Ink Pact to Transform India's Drone Camera Market

Paras Defence has partnered with MicroCon Vision from Israel for advanced drone camera technology. The collaboration will position Paras Defence as a key supplier in India, enhancing surveillance capabilities at lower costs. The Indian drone market is expected to grow significantly by 2029, benefiting from this alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-04-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 15:18 IST
Paras Defence and MicroCon Ink Pact to Transform India's Drone Camera Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for India's defence sector, Paras Defence and Space Technologies has entered into an initial agreement with Israeli firms Controp and MicroCon Vision to supply advanced drone camera technology.

This partnership propels Paras Defence to the forefront as a leading supplier of drone technology within India. The initiative emphasizes high indigenous content, aligning with national goals of self-reliance and cost reduction.

With the Indian drone market projected to surge by 17% by 2029, this collaboration is timely, providing enhanced surveillance capabilities through AI-powered analytics and thermal vision technologies. The strategic alliance promises to lower costs and boost operational efficiency, according to key executives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025