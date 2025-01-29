The Wall Street Journal, a stalwart of conservative editorial commentary, has voiced dissent against several of President Donald Trump's controversial decisions in his initial week back in office. This stance diverges notably from other conservative media outlets that have largely praised the president's recent moves.

Among the criticisms, the Journal denounced Trump's Jan. 6 pardons, labeled Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as a public health danger, and suggested that Trump should abandon his pursuit of ending birthright citizenship. It also criticized Trump's entry into the cryptocurrency market and perceived missteps in handling security details for former officials.

The Journal's editorial board remains committed to delivering independent thought, demonstrating how newspaper editorials can serve as a platform for intellectual debate rather than mere cheerleading, a perspective echoed by several media analysts. The Journal attempts to reinforce the relevance of constructive critique amid a media landscape rife with unabashed support.

(With inputs from agencies.)