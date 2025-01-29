Preserving Marathi Pride: Maharashtra’s Language Advocacy

Maharashtra cabinet minister Uday Samant fervently advocated for the creation of a rigid policy to shield Marathi speakers from discrimination on Wednesday. He stated that any efforts to bar state residents from using their mother tongue will face serious repercussions.

Samant's demand follows a controversial incident in Thane's Dombivli, where non-Marathi residents opposed a Marathi ceremony. He highlighted the incident as a compelling reason for immediate policy action.

Emphasizing Marathi's cultural importance, he proclaimed, "Marathi is our mother tongue, and we must defend it against any opposition." The minister also addressed a recent incident involving the absence of Marathi cricket commentary on Hotstar, demanding equal linguistic representation.

