Preserving Marathi Pride: Maharashtra’s Language Advocacy

Maharashtra's cabinet minister, Uday Samant, calls for a stringent policy to protect the Marathi language from discrimination. Following an incident in Thane, where non-Marathi residents opposed a cultural event, Samant emphasizes the need for protective measures and demands justice for Marathi in various domains, including media and public spaces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 29-01-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 23:28 IST
Maharashtra cabinet minister Uday Samant fervently advocated for the creation of a rigid policy to shield Marathi speakers from discrimination on Wednesday. He stated that any efforts to bar state residents from using their mother tongue will face serious repercussions.

Samant's demand follows a controversial incident in Thane's Dombivli, where non-Marathi residents opposed a Marathi ceremony. He highlighted the incident as a compelling reason for immediate policy action.

Emphasizing Marathi's cultural importance, he proclaimed, "Marathi is our mother tongue, and we must defend it against any opposition." The minister also addressed a recent incident involving the absence of Marathi cricket commentary on Hotstar, demanding equal linguistic representation.

