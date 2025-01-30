Left Menu

Rescue Dogs Survive Tragic Plane Crash and Find New Homes

Two dogs survived a crash that killed aviator Seuk Kim, who was transporting them for rescue. The dogs found new homes, and Kim's friends plan to honor his legacy by helping more pets.

Updated: 30-01-2025 03:52 IST
Two of the dogs that survived an animal-rescue flight crash in New York's Catskill Mountains have been successfully rehomed, as friends of the deceased pilot work to carry on his mission of helping pets in need, according to Maggie Jackman Pryor, a shelter director.

The tragic accident on November 24 resulted in the death of Seuk Kim of Springfield, Virginia. Kim, a devoted volunteer, was transporting rescued animals when his plane, a 1986 Mooney M20J, went down while on its way to the Animal Shelter of Schoharie Valley.

The accident's survivors, a Labrador-mix named Whiskey and a Yorkshire terrier mix called Pluto, are now with new families. Whiskey, who underwent surgeries and physical therapy, has been adopted by his foster family, while Pluto quickly found a new home. Kim's friends are uniting to continue his work through new initiatives supporting pet rescues, Pryor confirmed.

