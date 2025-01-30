Honoring a Legacy: Modi Pays Tribute on Gandhi's Death Anniversary

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, India's iconic leader of the freedom movement.

In a statement on social media platform X, Modi expressed his reverence, saying, ''Tributes to Pujya Bapu on his Punya Tithi. His ideals inspire us to strive for a developed India.''

Modi also acknowledged those martyred for the nation, remembering their sacrifices. Gandhi was tragically assassinated by Nathuram Godse on this day in 1948.

