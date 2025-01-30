Honoring a Legacy: Modi Pays Tribute on Gandhi's Death Anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, recalling his ideals and contributions to India's freedom movement. Modi also honored those who sacrificed for the nation. Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse in 1948.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 08:19 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 08:19 IST
- Country:
- India
On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, India's iconic leader of the freedom movement.
In a statement on social media platform X, Modi expressed his reverence, saying, ''Tributes to Pujya Bapu on his Punya Tithi. His ideals inspire us to strive for a developed India.''
Modi also acknowledged those martyred for the nation, remembering their sacrifices. Gandhi was tragically assassinated by Nathuram Godse on this day in 1948.
(With inputs from agencies.)
