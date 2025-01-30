Left Menu

Nation Remembers: A Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

On the 77th death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other key figures gathered at Rajghat to pay homage. Modi emphasized Gandhi's enduring ideals and saluted all who sacrificed for India. A solemn two-minute silence marked the occasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 11:20 IST
On Thursday, the nation observed the 77th death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the tributes. The solemn ceremony took place at Gandhi's memorial, Rajghat, where a wreath-laying was conducted to honor his memory.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, along with Union ministers such as Rajnath Singh and Manohar Lal Khattar, joined the ceremony to pay floral tributes to the revered leader known as the Father of the Nation. A two-minute silence was observed to reflect on Gandhi's enduring legacy.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi posted on social media, reflecting on Gandhi's influence: 'Tributes to Pujya Bapu on his Punya Tithi. His ideals motivate us to build a developed India. I also pay tributes to all those martyred for our nation and recall their service as well as sacrifices.' The commemoration serves as a reminder of Gandhi's pivotal role in India's freedom movement, with his assassination by Nathuram Godse in 1948 marking a significant moment in the country's history.

