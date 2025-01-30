Left Menu

Uncontrolled Crowds Lead to Tragedy at Mahakumbh

A stampede at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj claimed 30 lives, despite government arrangements. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar expressed sadness over the incident. Separately, Tomar mentioned that MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's Japan trip aims to boost industrial investment and job opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 30-01-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 18:10 IST
Uncontrolled Crowds Lead to Tragedy at Mahakumbh
  • Country:
  • India

At the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, a stampede resulted in the tragic death of 30 individuals. Despite measures put in place, the sheer size of the crowd proved overwhelming, leading to chaos. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker, Narendra Singh Tomar, expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families affected by this calamity.

Highlighting the challenges faced during the event, Tomar stated that despite multiple arrangements, controlling such large gatherings remains complex, often leading to unfortunate incidents. His comments draw attention to the urgent need for improved crowd management strategies at such mass events.

In another development, Tomar commented on Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's visit to Japan, emphasizing its potential to bring significant industrial investments to Madhya Pradesh, thereby creating valuable employment opportunities for its residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025