Shanta Gokhale: Bridging Marathi and English with Grace

Shanta Gokhale, a distinguished writer and translator, will be awarded the 9th Vani Foundation Distinguished Translator Award for her exceptional contributions to bridging Marathi and English literature. Her work includes novel translations, critical essays, and influential editorial endeavors, marking her as a significant cultural figure in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 18:48 IST
  India

Renowned writer and translator Shanta Gokhale is set to receive the prestigious 9th Vani Foundation Distinguished Translator Award. Gokhale's exceptional work in bridging the Marathi and English literary worlds will be honored on February 3 at the Jaipur Literature Festival's concluding day.

The award includes a cash prize of one lakh rupees, a trophy, and a testimonial letter. Writer and Jaipur Literature Festival co-founder, Namita Gokhale, expressed her delight in acknowledging Gokhale, noting her decades-spanning influence in the arts and culture sector.

Gokhale's body of work comprises novels, memoirs, and translations of renowned authors such as Vijay Tendulkar, Uddhav J Shelke, and Jerry Pinto. Acclaimed translator Arunava Sinha praised Gokhale as a guiding light for Indian translations, admiring her authoritative and graceful approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

