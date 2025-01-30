Left Menu

Honoring the Legacy of Mahatma Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, emphasizing Gandhi's enduring ideals for India's development. Modi also paid tribute to other martyrs who sacrificed for the nation. He attended a prayer meeting at Gandhi Smriti, commemorating Gandhi's influence on India's freedom movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 20:32 IST
On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. In a post on X, Modi highlighted Gandhi's ideals as a motivational force for building a developed India.

He also honored all who sacrificed for the nation, acknowledging their significant contributions.

Later that evening, Modi joined a prayer meeting at Gandhi Smriti, a significant memorial dedicated to the leader of India's freedom movement, Mahatma Gandhi, who was assassinated by Nathuram Godse in 1948.

(With inputs from agencies.)

