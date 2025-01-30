Honoring the Legacy of Mahatma Gandhi

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. In a post on X, Modi highlighted Gandhi's ideals as a motivational force for building a developed India.

He also honored all who sacrificed for the nation, acknowledging their significant contributions.

Later that evening, Modi joined a prayer meeting at Gandhi Smriti, a significant memorial dedicated to the leader of India's freedom movement, Mahatma Gandhi, who was assassinated by Nathuram Godse in 1948.

