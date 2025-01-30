Left Menu

Celebrating Eknath Shinde's Birthday as 'Common Man Day'

The Yuva Sena will celebrate Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's birthday as 'Common Man Day' on February 9, 2025. The event honors 61 unsung heroes from Maharashtra's districts and recognizes Shinde's contributions to society. The day will now be an annual tradition celebrating everyday heroes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-01-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 21:01 IST
Celebrating Eknath Shinde's Birthday as 'Common Man Day'
  • Country:
  • India

The youth faction of Shiv Sena, known as Yuva Sena, has announced plans to commemorate Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's birthday as 'Common Man Day'. This novel celebration is scheduled for February 9, 2025, to honor Maharashtra's everyday heroes.

Purvesh Sarnaik, the working president of Yuva Sena, detailed that the event will recognize 61 unsung heroes from each of the state's 36 districts, celebrating individuals dedicated to societal well-being, akin to Shinde's political ethos.

'Common Man Day' aims to highlight the efforts of various community members, including farmers, laborers, women entrepreneurs, and healthcare workers. Yuva Sena chief secretary Rahul Londhe declared the initiative will become an annual tradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025