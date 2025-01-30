Celebrating Eknath Shinde's Birthday as 'Common Man Day'

The youth faction of Shiv Sena, known as Yuva Sena, has announced plans to commemorate Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's birthday as 'Common Man Day'. This novel celebration is scheduled for February 9, 2025, to honor Maharashtra's everyday heroes.

Purvesh Sarnaik, the working president of Yuva Sena, detailed that the event will recognize 61 unsung heroes from each of the state's 36 districts, celebrating individuals dedicated to societal well-being, akin to Shinde's political ethos.

'Common Man Day' aims to highlight the efforts of various community members, including farmers, laborers, women entrepreneurs, and healthcare workers. Yuva Sena chief secretary Rahul Londhe declared the initiative will become an annual tradition.

