Maha Kumbh Tragedy Echoes 'Shame' in Parliament

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar faced opposition chants of 'shame' in Parliament when he mentioned the Maha Kumbh stampede that occurred during President Droupadi Murmu's address. Murmu expressed grief over the tragedy that left at least 30 dead and 60 injured during the holy dip at Prayagraj.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 14:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar encountered vocal criticism in Parliament on Friday as he read portions of President Droupadi Murmu's address that referenced the tragic Maha Kumbh stampede.

During her speech, President Murmu described Maha Kumbh as a celebration of India's rich cultural heritage and expressed deep sorrow for the loss of lives in the stampede that occurred during the festivities on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Prayagraj, where millions gathered for the holy dip on Mauni Amavasya. With at least 30 fatalities and 60 injured, opposition members responded with cries of 'shame, shame,' highlighting the tension in the joint session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

