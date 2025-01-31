Design Innovators Unite: IIDT 2025 Bridges Cultures
Woxsen University and Ahlia University co-hosted the IIDT 2025 conference in Bahrain, focusing on cross-cultural design trends. Key discussions included sustainability, AI in design, and design education. Dr. Adity Saxena of Woxsen University delivered the inaugural speech, with plans for future collaboration and exchange between the institutions.
Woxsen University, in partnership with Ahlia University, co-hosted the 'Inspiration and Innovation Design Trends 2025' conference in Bahrain, focusing on pivotal cross-cultural design exchanges.
The event featured a variety of insightful sessions such as keynote speeches, panel discussions, and presentations centered around sustainability, AI’s impact on design, and educational advancements in design.
Dr. Adity Saxena, Dean of the School of Arts and Design at Woxsen University, delivered the inaugural speech, highlighting the collaboration's success in enriching design education and practice while foreseeing future partnerships.
