Design Innovators Unite: IIDT 2025 Bridges Cultures

Woxsen University, in partnership with Ahlia University, co-hosted the 'Inspiration and Innovation Design Trends 2025' conference in Bahrain, focusing on pivotal cross-cultural design exchanges.

The event featured a variety of insightful sessions such as keynote speeches, panel discussions, and presentations centered around sustainability, AI’s impact on design, and educational advancements in design.

Dr. Adity Saxena, Dean of the School of Arts and Design at Woxsen University, delivered the inaugural speech, highlighting the collaboration's success in enriching design education and practice while foreseeing future partnerships.

