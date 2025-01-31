Drukpa Kunley: The Mystic Madman Misunderstood

Misunderstood as a mere 'philanderer and drunkard,' Drukpa Kunley, a 16th-century Buddhist monk, was far more complex, as argued by author Needrup Zangpo at the Jaipur Literature Festival. Zangpo described Kunley as an enlightened figure who defied conventional monastic norms.

Known also as Kunga Legpai Zangpo, Kunley was renowned for his 'crazy wisdom' and carefree lifestyle. Although often misidentified with Bhutan due to his name, his teachings and stories left a profound legacy. Zangpo's book retells these tales, highlighting Kunley's impact on female disciples who became 'enlightened nuns.'

Kunley was celebrated for his lack of hypocrisy and cultural legacy. He taught Buddhism through humor and relatable deeds, making him an enduring and beloved figure in Bhutan today.

