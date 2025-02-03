Fiery Penance: The Ancient Ritual of Panch Dhuni Tapasya

A group of sadhus has gathered in Prayagraj, enveloped by a ring of fire, practicing the ancient ritual known as Panch Dhuni Tapasya, or Agni Snan Sadhana for penance. According to the Uttar Pradesh government, this spiritual exercise began with the Amrit Snan on Basant Panchami.

Held in Tapasvi Nagar of Maha Kumbh Nagar, the unique and intense sadhana has captured the intense interest of devotees. It involves the sadhak, or ascetic, being surrounded by flames, which test one's endurance and spiritual discipline due to their intense heat.

This tradition, part of the Khalsa of Vaishnav Akhara, is followed by the All India Panch Terah Bhai Tyagi Khalsa of Digambar Ani Akhara, the principal Akhara of Vaishnav tradition and spans over an eighteen-year cycle, bestowing the title of Vairagi upon successful ascetics.

