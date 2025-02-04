Entertainment Highlights: From Super Bowl Performances to Grammy Wins

The entertainment industry is buzzing with news, from the much-anticipated Super Bowl halftime show in New Orleans during the Eagles vs. Chiefs game to legal battles involving major studios.

Sony Pictures Television has announced plans to reclaim distribution of "Wheel of Fortune" and "Jeopardy!" from CBS due to alleged contract violations, while CBS intends to maintain current distribution through legal means. Grammy night brought joy as Chappell Roan clinched best new artist, and Beyonce finally seized album of the year with "Cowboy Carter," outshining industry titans like Taylor Swift.

In somber news, Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu passed away at 48, while French film director Christophe Ruggia was found guilty of abusing actress Adele Haenel. Meanwhile, the fashion world readies for catwalk drama and viral moments as New York Fashion Week kicks off this Thursday, marking the return of iconic brands like Calvin Klein Collection.

