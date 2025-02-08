Veganuary's Global Boom: 25.8 Million Go Vegan

Veganuary, the global campaign encouraging people to try a vegan lifestyle in January and beyond, reached new heights in 2025 with 25.8 million participants worldwide. India stands out, contributing significantly with 1,39,486 individuals joining the movement this year. This surge underscores a growing interest in plant-based diets worldwide.

A sister campaign, V-March, is poised to extend Veganuary's influence further. Scheduled to launch next month in China, V-March aims to attract even more participants. In support, over 50 businesses in China have already embraced the campaign by offering plant-based products, signaling broader acceptance and expansion.

Celebrity support continues to boost Veganuary's reach. Indian actress Mallika Sherawat recently lent her voice to the cause, joining athletes, musicians, and mountaineers already involved. In India, local brands such as Olive and Social participated, while companies engaged in workplace challenges promoting vegan diets, enhancing awareness and engagement.

