Kannada Star Darshan's Emotional Plea to Fans Amid Legal Battle

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa expresses gratitude to his fans after being released on bail in the Renukaswamy murder case. Despite health issues, he assures his fans of future interactions. Darshan was accused of a fan's murder over inappropriate messages sent to actress Pavithra Gowda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-02-2025 09:16 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 09:16 IST
Darshan Thoogudeepa
  • Country:
  • India

Kannada cinema's prominent figure, Darshan Thoogudeepa, has spoken publicly following his bail release in the controversial Renukaswamy murder case. The actor took a moment to thank his supporters for their unwavering affection during these trying times.

Darshan, along with actress Pavithra Gowda and others, was accused in the murder of his fan, Renukaswamy. Allegedly, the fan had sent inappropriate messages to Gowda, which infuriated the actor, leading to a tragic incident. Despite these allegations, Darshan continues to receive substantial support from his fanbase.

Recently, Darshan requested that fans refrain from gathering at his residence on his upcoming birthday due to health concerns. He expressed his desire to meet his supporters but cited medical advice against standing for extended periods. Committed to his art, the actor is also focusing on his upcoming film projects and has responsibly returned the advance for an unfeasible project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

