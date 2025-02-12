Left Menu

Hollywood 2024: Breaking New Grounds in Gender Representation

A USC report reveals that over half of 2024's top 100 movies featured female leads, marking a historic milestone in gender representation. However, representation for people of color declined. The report highlights the ongoing efforts towards gender equality and suggests further work needed for racial diversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-02-2025 01:32 IST | Created: 12-02-2025 01:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a historic milestone for the film industry, a new report from the University of Southern California reveals that over half of the top 100 movies in 2024 featured stories centered around female leads. This achievement marks the first time that female representation in leading roles has surpassed the U.S. Census figure, where women constitute 50.5% of the population.

Despite this progress in gender representation, the report highlights a concerning decline in representation for people of color within the same films. The USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative's extensive review of 1,800 top-grossing films from 2007 to 2024 found significant disparities in racial and ethnic diversity among leading actors.

The findings underscore the critical role of advocacy groups, studio policies, and diversity initiatives in shaping Hollywood's narrative landscape. While films like 'Wicked,' 'Anora,' and 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' highlight gains in gender equality, experts call for continued efforts to address the underrepresentation of racial minorities on the big screen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

