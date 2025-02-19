Tamil Nadu's Kolam Revolution Against Hindi Imposition

Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK escalated its opposition to alleged Hindi imposition by the central government through an innovative Kolam campaign. This initiative involves creating colorful street patterns with rice flour as a form of protest.

Chief Minister M K Stalin shared a poem by celebrated Tamil poet Bharathidasan on social media, questioning the compulsory nature of Hindi over Tamil. The campaign also involved sharing videos of women drawing Kolam, incorporating slogans like “Where is Tamil Nadu's funds? Stop Hindi Imposition,” to underscore their message.

The issue, according to DMK leaders, is more about dominance than language preference. Citing constitutional provisions, the DMK argues that Hindi, while an official language, is not the national language, emphasizing the importance of maintaining India's linguistic diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)