Tamil Nadu's Kolam Revolution Against Hindi Imposition

The DMK in Tamil Nadu launched a Kolam campaign to oppose alleged Hindi imposition by the central government. Chief Minister M K Stalin shared Bharathidasan's poem advocating against Hindi dominance. The campaign involved drawing Kolam on streets with slogans, emphasizing the importance of linguistic diversity.

Updated: 19-02-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 15:54 IST
Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK escalated its opposition to alleged Hindi imposition by the central government through an innovative Kolam campaign. This initiative involves creating colorful street patterns with rice flour as a form of protest.

Chief Minister M K Stalin shared a poem by celebrated Tamil poet Bharathidasan on social media, questioning the compulsory nature of Hindi over Tamil. The campaign also involved sharing videos of women drawing Kolam, incorporating slogans like “Where is Tamil Nadu's funds? Stop Hindi Imposition,” to underscore their message.

The issue, according to DMK leaders, is more about dominance than language preference. Citing constitutional provisions, the DMK argues that Hindi, while an official language, is not the national language, emphasizing the importance of maintaining India's linguistic diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

