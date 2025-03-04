Jammu's Tourism Revamp: Pilgrim Circuits and Infrastructure Upgrades

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah unveiled plans to boost pilgrim tourism circuits in Jammu, aiming to leverage the annual influx of one crore pilgrims to the Mata Vaishnodevi shrine. The strategy involves diverting 10-15% of these visitors to other regional attractions, enhancing the local economy.

Abdullah emphasized creating multi-day packages to encourage pilgrims to explore lesser-known destinations. Highlighting the region's unique offerings, he noted significant tourism infrastructure developments under the State Capex Budget and Swadesh Darshan Scheme, including cultural projects like sound and light shows at Bagh-e-Bahu and new facilities at Bhagwati Nagar.

Jammu Smart City Limited spearheads initiatives to elevate Jammu's tourist appeal, focusing on historic conservation and transportation upgrades. Notable projects include facade lighting for landmark sites, eco-friendly public transport upgrades, and Tawi riverfront redevelopments, contributing to a modern, visitor-friendly, yet culturally rich city environment.

