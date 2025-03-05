Honoring a Hospitality Visionary: Dr. Suborno Bose's Technological Triumph

Dr. Suborno Bose, Chairman of the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM), has been awarded the 'Lifetime Achievement in Hospitality and Education Through Technology' by Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Shekhawat at the Vibrant Bharat Global Summit 2025.

This highly regarded award recognizes Dr. Bose's trailblazing contributions to the hospitality industry, particularly in integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into education. The event also featured the launch of his latest book, 'Harmonizing Human Touch and AI in Tourism & Hospitality', exploring AI's positive impact on guest satisfaction and operational efficiency.

Expressing gratitude, Dr. Bose emphasized the AI revolution's role in shaping future hospitality by integrating technology while preserving the human touch. IIHM's proactive efforts in AI-driven hospitality education reflect a global vision and collaboration with institutions from over 50 countries, introducing initiatives like 'NamAIste IIHM HospitalityGPT' to reshape industry learning.

