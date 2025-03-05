Celebrating Hindi: A Unifying Force in India's Linguistic Tapestry

Union Minister Nityanand Rai highlighted the pivotal role of Hindi as a mirror to India's rich cultural identity, calling it both an official language and a 'unifying force' within the country's diverse linguistic fabric. Addressing participants at the Joint Regional Official Language Conference and Award Distribution Ceremony in Sonapur, Rai underscored the essentiality of Hindi in bridging governmental communication with the public.

The minister elaborated on government measures aimed at uplifting Hindi and other Indian languages, citing the 'Kanthasth' translation tool introduced in 2018 and the National Education Policy 2020's promotion of mother tongues. These efforts, he noted, are crucial for effective dissemination of government schemes and fostering inclusivity.

Alongside Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Rai commended ongoing advancements in integrating Hindi with modern technology, refining its accessibility and utility in governance. The event saw awards distributed to various governmental bodies for their commitment to promoting Hindi, further affirming its role in unifying India's linguistically varied society.

