Cynthia Erivo joins 'Past Lives' star Teo Yoo in

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-03-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 13:43 IST
''Wicked'' star Cynthia Erivo is all set to join South Korean actor Teo Yoo, who broke out internationally with his role in ''Past Lives''.

Erivo has Yoo and Isabel May for a unique action-thriller being made by Lionsgate.

Takashi Doscher, who was behind the 2019 post-apocalyptic thriller 'Only'', wrote the script and is directing, reported Variety.

Plot and character details are not out but the project is being described as a corporate thriller. The story is set in a Japanese-influenced New York City and features a revenge twist. In Japanese, "karoshi" refers to an unexplained sudden death related to overwork.

Erivo earned a best actress Oscar nomination for her performance as green witch Elphaba in Universal's ''Wicked'', a role she returns to with ''Wicked: For Good'', which is slated for release on November 21. Yoo's other roles include popular Korean dramas such as ''Love to Hate You'', ''Money Game'' and Netflix's ''The Recruit''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

