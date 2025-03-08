Left Menu

Empowering Women Artists in Jammu & Kashmir: A New Era Unfolds

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha emphasized the socio-economic empowerment of women in Jammu and Kashmir, citing a new era of women-led development. During the 'Sashakt Nari Samman' event, he encouraged collective efforts toward women's empowerment and highlighted the achievements of women artists and artisans in the region.

Updated: 08-03-2025 16:07 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha emphasized his commitment to enhancing women's socio-economic status, asserting a supportive environment is essential for women to reach their potential.

At the 'Sashakt Nari Samman' event, Sinha noted that women empowerment in J&K is becoming a nationwide movement under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He praised women's significant role in the region's developmental narrative.

Sinha urged stakeholders, including artists, NGOs, and entrepreneurs, to unite for women's empowerment and ensure government schemes benefit them. He celebrated women's contributions on International Women's Day and encouraged their increasing involvement in art and craft.

