Vasundhara Raje Celebrates Birthday with Heartfelt Tributes at Indo-Pak Border

Vasundhara Raje, the former Chief Minister of Rajasthan, marked her birthday on Saturday by visiting the Indo-Pak border, sharing the occasion with Border Security Force jawans. She offered prayers at Tanot Rai Mata temple and conducted a 'Shatru Vinashak' Yagna to invoke blessings for the soldiers' protection and the country's security.

During the event, Raje also voiced wishes for the prosperity of Rajasthan. Jaisalmer MLA Chhotu Singh Bhati and Pokaran MLA Pratap Puri Maharaj accompanied her. Raje expressed hopes for the BJP's continued growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, and invoked her mother, Rajmata's, enduring ideological legacy.

The visit drew a spontaneous crowd of BJP workers eager to extend birthday greetings. Raje recalled the 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pak wars, highlighting the temple's historical significance in withstanding attacks. Across Rajasthan, party workers engaged in charitable acts, including feeding cows and honoring women. Former CM Ashok Gehlot also sent greetings to Raje.

