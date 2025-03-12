Left Menu

Celebrating Pioneers: AdvantageClub.ai Honors Women Transforming HR

AdvantageClub.ai's Most Admired Women Awards 2025 honors 100 women globally for their impact on HR. These leaders are pioneering workplace transformation and fostering inclusivity. The awards highlight the influence of women in HR and encourage leadership roles. AdvantageClub.ai aims to enhance employee engagement and recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 12-03-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 12:46 IST
Celebrating Pioneers: AdvantageClub.ai Honors Women Transforming HR

AdvantageClub.ai has acknowledged the contributions of 100 outstanding women in the HR sector through its Most Admired Women Awards 2025. These awards, now in their third edition, celebrate leaders driving change and innovation in workplace culture worldwide.

The awards received over 500 nominations across categories like Leaders, Pioneers, Achievers, and Champions from countries including the USA, India, and the UK. The women honored have played pivotal roles in redefining HR leadership and promoting inclusive, people-centric organizations.

By recognizing these trailblazers, AdvantageClub.ai amplifies their influence and inspires the HR community globally. The initiative underscores the growing impact of women in HR and encourages more women to pursue leadership roles with conviction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025