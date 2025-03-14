Sky's the Limit: International Paragliding Festival Takes Flight at Vagamon

Eighty-six participants from 11 countries are set to compete in the International Paragliding Festival held at Kolahalamedu, in picturesque Vagamon along the Western Ghats, from March 19-23. This five-day competition, organized by Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society (KATPS) under the State Tourism Department, promises challenging events with prize money exceeding Rs 3 lakh.

The festival serves as a highlight in the paragliding calendar, particularly for its prestigious International Top Landing Accuracy Cup. Backed by the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI), the world body governing air sports, the event receives technical guidance from the Aero Club of India, while Fly Vagamon handles local logistics.

Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas emphasized Kerala's burgeoning adventure tourism industry. Notably, Vagamon has gained international acclaim as a paragliding venue due to its ideal geographical conditions. The region, noted for its cool climate and vibrant landscapes, is now a must-explore site for adventure sports enthusiasts worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)