Harmony in Hues: Holi Celebrations Unite Faiths Across Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, Holi festivities unfolded peacefully, embracing a diverse congregation from multiple faiths, particularly in Barabanki, where the festival of colors symbolized unity.

Despite the presence of tight security because of Holi's overlap with the second Friday of Ramadan, celebrations continued with zeal. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath symbolized festive cheer, donning saffron attire as he partook in Holi at Gorakhnath temple, spreading colorful joy among attendees.

Notably, the Dewa Sharif Dargah stood as a hallmark of interfaith camaraderie, as Hindus and Muslims engaged in colorful celebrations together. The administration ensured heightened security, closely monitoring social media to prevent discord during the eventful day.

