Diddy Denies New Indictment in High-Stakes Legal Battle

Sean 'Diddy' Combs entered a not guilty plea on Friday to fresh accusations in a new indictment related to a long-running sex trafficking case. It alleges that Combs, a prominent figure in the music industry, forced employees into grueling work hours under threats of punishment tied to a two-decade scheme.

The hip-hop mogul's plea was submitted to U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian during a hearing in Manhattan federal court. Set against a backdrop of previous charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, the new indictment focuses on 'forced labor,' though it introduces no new charges. Combs' legal team disputes claims of coercion in sexual acts.

According to prosecutors, Combs exploited his business ventures, including Bad Boy Entertainment, to perpetrate sexual abuse over 20 years. Despite his detention in Brooklyn pending a trial set for May, Combs' lawyer argues against starting jury selection on the prosecution's proposed timeline, citing challenges in assembling an unbiased jury given the intense media scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)