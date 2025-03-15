Left Menu

Javed Akhtar Praises Moazzam Ali Khan for Captivating Rendition

Javed Akhtar, the esteemed scriptwriter and lyricist, has expressed his admiration for Pakistani singer Moazzam Ali Khan after being captivated by his singing on social media. Akhtar invited Khan to sing more songs for him, highlighting the impressive vocal resemblance to Jagjit Singh. Khan, also an actor and voice-over artist, frequently shares his performances on social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 11:45 IST
Javed Akhtar Praises Moazzam Ali Khan for Captivating Rendition
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned scriptwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar has openly expressed admiration for Pakistani singer Moazzam Ali Khan, following a viral video of Khan's performance that has captured the social media audience.

Impressed by Khan's rendition of Hemant Kumar's song 'Yeh Nain Dare Dare,' Akhtar extended an invitation to Khan to sing more songs in future projects.

Khan, who not only sings but also acts and performs voice-overs, has built a robust social media presence, boasting over 150,000 Instagram followers and 37,000 YouTube subscribers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025