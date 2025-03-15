Javed Akhtar Praises Moazzam Ali Khan for Captivating Rendition

Renowned scriptwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar has openly expressed admiration for Pakistani singer Moazzam Ali Khan, following a viral video of Khan's performance that has captured the social media audience.

Impressed by Khan's rendition of Hemant Kumar's song 'Yeh Nain Dare Dare,' Akhtar extended an invitation to Khan to sing more songs in future projects.

Khan, who not only sings but also acts and performs voice-overs, has built a robust social media presence, boasting over 150,000 Instagram followers and 37,000 YouTube subscribers.

(With inputs from agencies.)