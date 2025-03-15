Javed Akhtar Praises Moazzam Ali Khan for Captivating Rendition
Javed Akhtar, the esteemed scriptwriter and lyricist, has expressed his admiration for Pakistani singer Moazzam Ali Khan after being captivated by his singing on social media. Akhtar invited Khan to sing more songs for him, highlighting the impressive vocal resemblance to Jagjit Singh. Khan, also an actor and voice-over artist, frequently shares his performances on social media.
Renowned scriptwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar has openly expressed admiration for Pakistani singer Moazzam Ali Khan, following a viral video of Khan's performance that has captured the social media audience.
Impressed by Khan's rendition of Hemant Kumar's song 'Yeh Nain Dare Dare,' Akhtar extended an invitation to Khan to sing more songs in future projects.
Khan, who not only sings but also acts and performs voice-overs, has built a robust social media presence, boasting over 150,000 Instagram followers and 37,000 YouTube subscribers.
