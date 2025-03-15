Tragic Holi: Drowning Incidents Mar Celebrations in Gujarat

In a series of tragic events during Holi festivities, four individuals, including two minors, have drowned in Gujarat's Bharuch district. Authorities confirmed the incidents occurred while participants were bathing in various water bodies across five villages.

According to Bharuch Fire Officer Chirag Gadhvi, the bodies of four drowning victims have been recovered, while efforts are ongoing to locate two others reported missing. The incidents were reported from the villages of Samani, Dayadra, Rahadpor, Maktampur, and Kelod.

Fire and rescue teams are actively searching for two youths who disappeared in separate incidents in the Narmada River at Maktampur and Kelod. The festival's tragic toll includes two children, aged 7 and 11, who drowned in Nandelav village. Additionally, drowning cases were reported in Samani and Rahadpor canals.

(With inputs from agencies.)