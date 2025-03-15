Left Menu

Tragic Holi: Drowning Incidents Mar Celebrations in Gujarat

In Gujarat's Bharuch district, four people, including two children, died and two others are missing after drowning incidents during Holi celebrations. These incidents occurred in the Narmada River, canals, and lakes across various villages. Recovery operations are underway to locate the missing individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bharuch | Updated: 15-03-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 17:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a series of tragic events during Holi festivities, four individuals, including two minors, have drowned in Gujarat's Bharuch district. Authorities confirmed the incidents occurred while participants were bathing in various water bodies across five villages.

According to Bharuch Fire Officer Chirag Gadhvi, the bodies of four drowning victims have been recovered, while efforts are ongoing to locate two others reported missing. The incidents were reported from the villages of Samani, Dayadra, Rahadpor, Maktampur, and Kelod.

Fire and rescue teams are actively searching for two youths who disappeared in separate incidents in the Narmada River at Maktampur and Kelod. The festival's tragic toll includes two children, aged 7 and 11, who drowned in Nandelav village. Additionally, drowning cases were reported in Samani and Rahadpor canals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

