Tensions Rise as Political Symbols Stir Controversy at Kerala Temple Festivals
The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has initiated a vigilance probe following the display of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) symbols and performances lauding CPI(M) during a temple festival in Kollam. The incident was criticized by the Congress-led UDF. TDB emphasized that temple grounds cannot serve as platforms for political activities.
- Country:
- India
The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has launched a vigilance investigation into reports of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) symbols and Communist Party of India (Marxist) songs at a recent temple festival in Kollam, Kerala. TDB president P S Prasanth announced the probe on Saturday.
The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) criticized the incident, accusing the ruling CPI(M) of creating space for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state. V D Satheesan, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, condemned the display of political symbols at the temple.
The festival featured a performance by singer Aloshi Adams, who stated he sang a requested song and did not select visuals. The TDB reiterated the prohibition of political activities in temples, citing court orders, and declared a firm stance against such violations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Vidarbha Tightens Grip in Ranji Trophy Final Against Kerala
Progressive Kerala: A Beacon for Women's Safety and Empowerment
ASHA Workers' Protest in Kerala: Calls for Justice and Dignity
Uttar Pradesh Men Sentenced to Lifetime Imprisonment for 14-Year-Old Kerala Girl's Assault
Sweep of Justice: Inside Kerala's Massive Drug Bust Operation