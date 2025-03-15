Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Political Symbols Stir Controversy at Kerala Temple Festivals

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has initiated a vigilance probe following the display of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) symbols and performances lauding CPI(M) during a temple festival in Kollam. The incident was criticized by the Congress-led UDF. TDB emphasized that temple grounds cannot serve as platforms for political activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-03-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 18:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has launched a vigilance investigation into reports of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) symbols and Communist Party of India (Marxist) songs at a recent temple festival in Kollam, Kerala. TDB president P S Prasanth announced the probe on Saturday.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) criticized the incident, accusing the ruling CPI(M) of creating space for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state. V D Satheesan, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, condemned the display of political symbols at the temple.

The festival featured a performance by singer Aloshi Adams, who stated he sang a requested song and did not select visuals. The TDB reiterated the prohibition of political activities in temples, citing court orders, and declared a firm stance against such violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

